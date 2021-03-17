Madison city commissioners approved advertising for bids this week for a project to build a new aircraft parking apron at the Madison Municipal Airport.
It's the latest in a long series of improvements at our local airport. We've been impressed with the ongoing changes as they have improved safety, which should be the top priority for any airport.
Adding a taxiway, essentially a parallel runway that allows planes to travel to either end of the main runway, is a great example. Before that was added, planes had to taxi down the main runway, possibly interfering with landing aircraft.
Extending the length of the runway to 5,000 feet was another safety improvement, completed decades ago. Giving pilots more room to work with, especially in bad weather, is particularly important. It also allows different types of aircraft to land and take off here.
Airport improvement projects require substantial funding, primarily from the federal government, but also some from state government and municipal funds. The latest project at Madison will be paid with federal funds.
While the many improvements make airport safety better for current pilots, we'd like to see more traffic at the Madison airport. Our airport's capabilities should attract businesses that need airport access, such as a manufacturer of a critical product that needs particularly fast delivery.
Improvements to our airport should be a part of the overall marketing of Madison, showing that we are a city that has the infrastructure to support all sorts of needs.
-- Jon M. Hunter