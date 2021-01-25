South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been clear about her frustration over the slow pace of the Jason Ravnsborg fatal car accident investigation. We agree with Noem.
South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal car-pedestrian accident on Sept. 12 which killed Joseph Boever near Highmore. Ravnsborg was driving from Redfield to Pierre that evening.
More than four months have passed since the accident, and there have been no charges filed or even much communication with the public. Early delays were said to be caused by contracting with accident-analysis experts and by travel delays involving assistance from North Dakota. But those would be brief delays and would not be the cause of waiting nearly 20 weeks.
Noem also indicated those leading the case have not been responsive to her office's requests for updates. The attorney general is an elected position but considered part of the executive branch.
Long delays are always possible, but rarely in everyone's best interest. The family of the deceased, Ravnsborg and others deserve a prompt investigation and, if appropriate, a speedy and fair trial. Even the public deserves a process that is timely and open.
Now is the time for those involved to announce the results of the investigation and begin any legal proceedings if warranted.
-- Jon M. Hunter