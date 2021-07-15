Gov. Kristi Noem late Tuesday suspended the state Secretary of Corrections and the warden at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following a briefing from the Bureau of Human Resources about an anonymous complaint. Thursday, she took the further steps of terminating the warden and deputy warden, while suspending the director of Pheasantland Industries, the penitentiary program that employee prisoners to develop job skills and produce products and services.
Officially, Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek are on administrative leave, which we assume means they are still being paid while a full investigation takes place. Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske have lost their jobs.
These are bold moves, and we don't know many details, although we've seen a copy of the anonymous complaint. It contained accusations of sexual harassment of employees (as well as ignoring complaints of sexual harassment), inadequate protective gear and unwarranted promotions. It also discussed low employee morale.
A single anonymous complaint would not likely warrant termination and suspension of four top officials. There is certainly more to this issued that resulted in the governor's actions. From what we know so far, we expect wholesale changes in the whole corrections department. Regardless, we believe the governor's commissioning of a full investigation is an appropriate next step in the process.
Veteran corrections people have stepped in to fill the gaps. Former Secretary of Corrections (and former Miner County Sheriff) Tim Reisch was named interim head of the Department Corrections. Deputy Secretary of Corrections Doug Clark will serve as acting warden of the state penitentiary.
Presumably, a full investigation will bring the facts to light. The problems need to be fixed, and Gov. Noem's bold actions this week appear to be the beginning of a long process of overhauling Corrections.
