After the uncertainty of last summer, we look forward to local baseball more than ever.
A year ago at this time, rising COVID-19 cases were causing all sorts of summer activities to be canceled. Those activities that went on as scheduled had fewer participants and fans than normal.
While we're still not out of the COVID-19 woods, the upcoming summer looks great. And baseball plays a big part in the local athletic scene.
Dakota State University was able to complete a full baseball season, thanks to the efforts of a talented squad and dedicated coaches. Madison High School has a great season going, with a 12-4 record going into weekend games against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Clark High School. And the Madison Broncos amateur team is getting ready to start.
While there are lots of fans of professional baseball in our area, there is a big difference watching the local nine: we know the players. They could be friends, neighbors, co-workers, children or grandchildren. We can go to games spontaneously (no advance tickets needed!) and sit with friends we'd like to catch up with.
We need to mention another thing to like: the pace of play. While Major League Baseball is trying (unsuccessfully) to speed up play, there is no such concern with our local teams. Our players don't readjust batting gloves, helmets and caps between every pitch. Our teams don't have lengthy pitching changes or five minutes between half-innings while TV commercials are rolling. The games are crisp, with batters, pitchers and fielders ready to get after it.
Let's take in as much local baseball as we can this summer and enjoy this great Interlakes area tradition.
-- Jon M. Hunter