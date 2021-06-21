A matching grant program intended to improve the appearance of downtown Madison is off to a great start, and we'd like to see the effort continued for a second phase.
Sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, the program offers a 50/50 match on approved projects to improve building facades downtown. Several businesses have already taken advantage of it, and their buildings look much nicer. And when individual businesses look better, the whole district improves and makes for a more attractive place to shop, eat and take advantage of other businesses.
The area is defined as the eight blocks bordered by N. 2nd St., S. 2nd St., Van Eps Ave. and Harth Ave. There was a total of almost $70,000 available in the first wave, with a maximum grant of $5,000 to a business.
In addition to the projects in the grant program, a number of businesses have upgraded their buildings on their own as existing businesses changed locations, new businesses started, or ongoing businesses work to attract more business. There are other downtown ideas floating around, including extending the corners on each block to improve pedestrian safety and upgrading landscaping.
We think all of the ideas are beneficial, but we're particularly supportive of the facade improvement program. We urge the Chamber and LAIC to add new funds to the program in their next budget year, and we encourage property owners and tenants to sign up when they become available.
-- Jon M. Hunter