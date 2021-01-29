Our politically divided country needs to find some common ground. Civics education may provide a path. But conducted poorly, it could make things worse.
Generally defined, civics education involves the practical, political and theoretical aspects of citizenship, as well as its rights and duties.
In the United States, civics education certainly includes history, from how our country was founded to how it evolved to get to where it is today. It involves studying important documents, like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. It would describe the three branches of the federal government, the checks and balances of power, and the role of the states in governing.
For much of our nation's history, we agreed on where we came from and where we are today. Regrettably, some politicians have sought to damage certain institutions, to destroy the checks and balances of power, and to rewrite history. We even witnessed a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., that sought to destroy a presidential election process.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has suggested that civics education take a more prominent place in K-12 education in the state. Understanding the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, as well as the mechanics of elections, passing laws and enforcing laws, should help young people become better citizens. We like the idea.
Without taking a survey, we would speculate that educators agree on the importance of civics education. We remember how certain social studies teachers emphasized the importance of understanding our country's governing processes, as well as our role in them. There are also extracurricular activities, such as Boys State and Girls State, that demonstrate the broad support for civics education.
Civics curriculum is reviewed periodically, and it should be. Our country continues to evolve, and textbooks and classroom materials should be up to date.
But we express deep concerns about political parties getting involved in modifying civics curriculum. And boy, would they love to do so. To rephrase history to favor of one party over the other, or to redefine the branches of government in the minds of children, is very tempting.
We believe the updating of civics education should be in the hands of neutral experts, those who can objectively and clearly depict our nation's government from its founding to today. We should adopt curriculum that clearly shows the benefits and challenges of our democracy and shows the opportunities to participate in that democracy.
-- Jon M. Hunter