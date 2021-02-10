Dakota State University was founded 140 years ago next month as Dakota Normal School. While 140 years may not be a big round number like 100 or 200 years, we need to reflect and celebrate the journey the school has taken.
Let's talk first about modest beginnings. The territorial legislature passed a bill creating the school, but there wasn't much to it: no money, building, students or faculty. The only thing they had in hand was 20 acres of donated land within a 6-month-old village called Madison. South Dakota was still nine years away from being created as a state.
It wasn't until the next legislative session that money was appropriated: $5,000 for a building and $2,000 to maintain the school for two years. The initial class had 11 students and a teacher, Charles Richardson from Maine.
But it was the also the best of beginnings. The area was just starting to be settled, but new citizens decided that education was a key element of long-term prosperity. A teachers college would train graduates to teach school children throughout the region. It was extraordinarily foresightful.
Even so, huge challenges were ahead: winters that pioneers weren't prepared for, classroom fires that destroyed key buildings from the beginning all the way to the early 1960s, and finicky legislatures that waffled between supportive and hostile.
While most observers look to the mission change in 1984 as the critical turning point in the school's history, we look back a little farther to 1962, when the Board of Regents first allowed the school to award bachelor degrees for academic fields other than education. In many ways, it established the foundation for which the mission change took advantage.
Today, Dakota State University is a star among public universities in South Dakota, with rising enrollment, successful fields of study, a safe and welcoming campus, and broad-based support among alumni. Dakota State is stretching its wings beyond South Dakota to help the country in cybersecurity, science, information technology, business and education.
Dakota State will be celebrating the anniversary in a COVID-responsible way, with a virtual gala that will raise money for student scholarships. More information is available at www.dsu.edu/gala.
We recognize and congratulate everyone associated with Dakota State on this extraordinary milestone.
-- Jon M. Hunter