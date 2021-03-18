The South Dakota Legislature has appropriated an additional $75 million investment in broadband internet capacity in the state. Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the investment in her December budget address.
The funding is expected to attract additional money from both the federal government and the telecom companies operating in South Dakota. An early estimate of the cost to build the infrastructure to offer broadband throughout the state is $200 million.
We're excited about the possibilities. Now we have to convert possibilities into actual use for the benefit of South Dakota businesses, schools, health-care facilities, families and citizens.
Those in South Dakota cities, including Madison, have had broadband access for many years. But many parts of the state don't, and they are put at a competitive disadvantage because of it. Broadband has become a necessity in today's business, health care and education worlds -- and someday even residential life.
In the last two years, the Connect SD program has spent nearly $17 million for broadband projects, which leveraged about $35 million in federal money and $37 million in industry money. It's been a great start, but plenty more work is necessary.
When the broadband capability is available, we need to take advantage of it. We're not talking about simple things like looking at web pages, social media or streaming movies. We're talking about big ambitions, like setting up smart factories and farms that use big data to improve operations. We're talking about high-resolution imaging and transmission for health care uses. We're talking about cybersecurity operations that protect governments, businesses and all Americans.
The broadband funding is in place. After construction, we need to use it to benefit our state.
-- Jon M. Hunter