The Highway 34 bypass is an important road for Madison, and county road officials are looking to a different surfacing method to maintain it.
The bypass, which runs west along S. 10th Street from Washington Avenue to Highland, then bends north to N. 2nd Street, was built to allow large trucks to avoid driving on Highway 34 itself through Madison. Much of that Highway 34 through town was only two lanes then.
Today, both the highway through the city and the bypass are much more developed. Highway 34 is five lanes, thanks to a reconstruction in recent years. The bypass, however, is not funded by state highway funds, but by the county. There is ongoing disagreement with the city of Madison as to who should pay for the maintenance since the city has annexed property adjacent to the road.
Regardless, the bypass provides access to Madison Regional Health, Interlakes Sports, Recycle and the St. Thomas Cemetery on its east-west section, and Manitou/Gehl and many other businesses on the north-south section. There is plenty of traffic, including heavy trucks.
The different method being considered is called a slurry seal, which has been around for a long time, but it is new to Lake County. Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson describes it as part way between chipsealing (laying down oil and pea rock) and a full overlay. The potholes need to be filled before the new surfacing is applied. The method uses a sand/oil to cover the surface, and it seals cracks and imperfections better than chipsealing. The downside is that is doesn't provide a solid "wear coat" like a pea rock chip seal.
Road maintenance is expensive but very important, especially along highly trafficked roadways. We support trying new methods to try to find the right combinations to provide good roads at the lowest cost.
-- Jon M. Hunter