Public schools and universities are planning for a more "normal" school year after more than a full year of adapting to the coronavirus.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced March 15 that the state's six universities and two special schools are intending to have campus life look much like it was before the pandemic. Most K-12 schools we know have not made formal announcements but are hoping to do the same.
Health experts recommend continued caution still until infection numbers drop even further. But with fall classes starting in about four months, many believe classes can be held with more students in classrooms rather than logging in remotely.
We've thought about the changes that students, faculty and staff have gone through and what they'll need to do over the summer. The list is longer than we first thought.
While a summer break is usually recognized as important, educators note that students lose learning momentum in a three-month absence. We've heard music instructors say it takes a month of training in the fall just to get student musicians back to where they were in May.
The gap may be larger this year. Despite extra effort by teachers, some students fell further behind the curve with the pandemic disruption. Class discussions online or in a virtual gathering just aren't as valuable as in-person discussions. Students at South Dakota K-12 schools may have gained a lot more this year than students in other states where schools remain partially or completely closed.
This year's summer vacation should probably include some preparation to get back in the groove in the fall. It doesn't need to be arduous -- just reading books, doing math puzzles, studying current events in the newspaper, attending a science camp or practicing a musical instrument can all be helpful to be ready for the new school year.
