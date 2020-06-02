The Saturday launch of a manned rocket bound for the International Space Station, for those old enough to remember, may not seem like a big deal.
NASA, after all, has successfully launched more than 200 manned space flights in its history. Only two ended in failure resulting in the death of the crew: the Challenger in 1986 and Columbia in 2003. Apollo 1 astronauts died in a fire in the capsule in 1967 while still on the ground.
So why the big deal with this launch, watched by tens of millions of people? A few reasons:
-- A private company, SpaceX, was used instead of a NASA-owned and operated vehicle.
-- The United States hasn't done this in a while, nearly a decade since the last shuttle launched nearly a decade ago.
-- A successful launch is still an extraordinary achievement, requiring unbelievable engineering.
Even though it may have looked the same on television, this rocket was more advanced than the others, with additional safety, backup and automation features. It also had characteristics that could substantially drive down the cost of future launches.
Regardless of how many launches they've seen, most people are still in awe every time one takes off. The power, the speed, the precision and more are really off the charts.
We believe this launch deserves its own celebration, not just a routine pat on the back. Its success is a true American accomplishment.
-- Jon M. Hunter