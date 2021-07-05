Vaccinations against COVID-19 have slowed to a crawl in Lake County, and we think it's time for a local push to get more protected from the disease.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, about 5,400 Lake County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 5,300 people were vaccinated in the first five months, but fewer than 100 residents received their first dose in the last month.
The Census Bureau estimated in 2019 that there are 12,717 residents in the county (2020 Census Data by county is not yet available). About 10,500 of those people are age 15 and above, so roughly half of those eligible for vaccination are protected. That is well below a national goal of 70% by July 4 set by the federal government.
Some people are choosing not to be vaccinated based on misinformation or other deeply-set belief. But we believe most of the unvaccinated in Lake County are thinking "oh, I'll get vaccinated sometime," "there aren't many cases at the moment, so I'm really not at risk" or "I'm young and healthy, so I probably wouldn't even feel symptoms if I got it."
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported yesterday on the death of Rob Tersteeg, a 46-year-old oil field worker from Minot. He was relatively young, healthy and said he simply didn't "get around to getting vaccinated." His family wrote in his obituary that Rob's final wish was his COVID-19 journey might save even just one more husband, son, father, uncle or friend.
So let's ramp up our efforts locally. We've seen lots of programs around the country that encourage vaccination, such as easy locations and hours, free tickets to baseball games, even "a shot for a shot," where recipients would receive a coupon for beer. Minnesota has given free tickets to the State Fair. Some national retail stores are offering 10% off purchases made the day you get vaccinated. Some employers are allowing employees to leave a few hours early on the day they get vaccinated.
We think we can be creative in Lake County, offering incentives to push vaccination rates higher. Free admission to the Community Center? Tickets to see the Madison Broncos or a movie at Dakota Cinema? Admission to Prairie Village or Lake Herman State Park? Let's see what we can do to further protect or community.