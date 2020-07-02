In a time when national statues and symbols are being questioned and removed, we started thinking about those in Lake County.
Historian Jon Lauck got the ball rolling with an email asking about local statues as he is compiling a statewide list. As far as we know, there is only one in the county -- the statue of General William Henry Harrison Beadle on the Dakota State University campus.
Confederate statues, in particular, are being knocked down, but Beadle served for the Union in the Civil War. He rose from first lieutenant in 1861 to brigadier general in only five years, before he turned 30. But it was his work for public schools in South Dakota that earned him honors.
There are many other symbols recognizing individuals in Madison and Lake County. City streets are named after U.S. presidents (Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Grant and Garfield), as were former elementary schools. Local founders' names are on streets and townships (Van Eps, Harth, Lee, Herman and many others). Historians tell us the city of Madison was named after Madison, Wis., rather than the fourth U.S. president.
Most buildings on the DSU campus are named after DSU presidents (Heston, Richardson, Tunheim and others), while the library is named after U.S. Sen. Karl Mundt and the Cyber Science building is named after Miles Beacom, DSU alum and donor. The Kennedy Center is named after C.B. Kennedy, who donated the land where the campus sits.
There are war memorials in various parts of the county, including at cemeteries. Notable others are at the Lake County Courthouse, Memorial Park and DSU.
The city's largest baseball field is named after Father Thomas Flynn, a strong local supporter of the sport.
We don't believe any of these are particularly controversial, and we expect them to stand for a long time. While no one is flawless, all of these individuals had honorable achievements worth remembering.
-- Jon M. Hunter