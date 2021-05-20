Good conditions have allowed local farmers to get into fields to plant corn and soybeans. With the price of corn about double what it was a year ago, and soybeans up about 90%, the prospects are good for a strong season.
Of course, there are no certainties with any year's crop. Prices could change, and adverse weather conditions like hail, drought or excess rain could have negative effects. But we're off to a good start.
This week's crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service indicated that corn planting in South Dakota was 86% complete, ahead of the 65% completed planting in 2020 and the 53% completion rate calculated from a five-year average. The state's planting of soybean acres was calculated at 66% complete, ahead of the 38% completion rate from last spring and the 24% five-year average for completed planting.
South Dakota corn farmers indicated to USDA researchers that they planned to plant 13% more acres with corn during 2021 than last year. The estimate is that roughly 5.6 million acres will be planted with corn.
There was a time when almost all of South Dakota's corn crop was shipped away. But the growth in corn-based ethanol production has gobbled up more of the corn crop. Today, about 40% of the nation's corn is refined into ethanol. In the cases when the local ethanol plant is owned by farmers, profits from that operation also return to the producer.
We all know agriculture plays a big part in our area's economy. A strong, profitable year for local farmers should benefit our community as a whole.
