The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided funding for a number of relief and mitigation projects for Madison over recent decades, and the city is better off for it.
FEMA announced Monday afternoon that more than $3 million more was headed to Madison for repairs to Memorial Creek walls and embankments, mainly to repair damage from the September 2019 flood. The $3 million will go a long way to ensuring the creek banks will perform well under high-water circumstances. The type of work is necessary but expensive, and the FEMA money will be well used.
The city has been the recipient of a number of grants, many related to flooding. FEMA has stated publicly that it wants the funds to go to projects that will prevent or mitigate future damage, rather than just reimbursing property owners for damage. One of the first large-scale FEMA programs followed the flood of July 1993 that bought out many properties along the creeks that were at risk of being flooding frequently.
Property buyout programs aren't always popular, because they take property off the tax rolls. But most agree that the buyout following the 1993 flood was a good program for Madison. FEMA has also helped fund other projects, almost always requiring a local match in funding. Even with that requirement, the funding has been generous.
We've written many times about the importance of the two main creeks that run through Madison and how critical it is to clean, maintain and repair them. The latest FEMA grant will keep us heading in the right direction.
-- Jon M. Hunter