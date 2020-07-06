Moody's Investors Service recently announced that South Dakota's AAA Issuer Credit Rating has been affirmed. It's the highest rating available.
The announcement won't make many headlines. Reaffirming something that's already in place won't do it. A downgrade of a rating would certainly be noticed.
Even so, it's worth a tip of the cap to state government for responsibly managing its finances. Here are just a few ways that responsibility will pay off:
1) Even though the state doesn't borrow much money, when it does, it generally pays lower interest rates than other states. The South Dakota Housing Authority borrows money in the public market and loans it to first-time homebuyers, among others. The lower the interest rate the state can borrow, the lower the rate it can charge homebuyers.
The state Legislature passed a bill earlier this year authorizing the Board of Regents to borrow money for repair and maintenance on campuses. Dakota State University in Madison will likely use part of that money to finish off the renovation of East Hall.
2) If the state borrows for another purpose, even if it's a revenue bond that doesn't need the AAA rating (like residence halls on college campuses), it could pay a lower interest rate. Investors like to do business with institutions that manage their finances well and won't hesitate to lend the state money.
3) Vendors of all sorts like to do business with a well-managed state, knowing that payments for goods or services won't be held up in a cash crunch. This does happen in other states.
Former S.D. Gov. Dennis Daugaard pushed during his term in office for the state to achieve the AAA rating. There were a number of things that needed to be done at the state level to achieve this.
Gov. Kristi Noem has worked to keep the rating. "Forcing state government to live within its means is a fundamental tenet of my administration," she said. "Between our high credit rating, low taxes and reasonable regulations, I'm pleased to see Moody's acknowledge South Dakota's very healthy financial position."
We're glad to see it, as well. Clearly, the top rating helps us statewide and locally.
-- Jon M. Hunter