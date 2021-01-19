There will be a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tuesday night to honor those killed by the coronavirus. The Presidential Inaugural Committee invites communities around the country to join in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.
This is not a Republican tribute, nor a Democrat tribute. Some observers, including those in the press, will try to make it such. Or someone will protest because it was the idea of someone who is in a political party that isn't the party of the protester.
Someone will say the number of deceased honored tonight is the responsibility of a Republican or Democrat, because that's what people seem to do now.
We're somewhat amazed that just about everything that happens in the United States today has to do with being a Republican or Democrat: the economy, public education, health care, civil rights, the Bill of Rights, transportation, bananas or tricycles. (Alright, we made up the last two items, but we can certainly believe that someone will say the current price of bananas and tricycles is because a Republican or Democrat had something to do with trade agreements, tariffs, immigration, the minimum wage, or something).
It doesn't need to be this way. Citizens like us are capable of deciding for ourselves if something is good or bad, or something in between. We don't have to look at our voter registration card, then watch the TV news program that coincides with our party registration, to make up our minds.
By coincidence, the Madison Regional Health Foundation is arranging a tribute to health care workers on Friday. That also isn't a Republican event or a Democrat event. If we believe that locally, why can't we start to think about national events and ideas in a context other that a political party?
-- Jon M. Hunter