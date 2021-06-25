Good leadership is something every business, organization and company looks for and values. And while it can be driven to some degree by an individual's personality, integrity and common sense, there are a lot of tools and philosophies that can be learned to enhance and drive those skillsets.
That's why programs like Leadership Madison, orchestrated by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, are important. In addition to learning leadership skills, program participants will hear from area experts, tour places that make our community unique, participate in thought-provoking discussion and learn how and why decisions are made.
This is an opportunity for future community leaders to gain understanding on how different areas of the community function and make connections with other individuals that are also looking to the future.
However, only those who are serious about becoming a member of the limited-number class should apply. There are 12 sessions, beginning Sept. 14 and ending with graduation on March 8, and participants must attend all sessions.
In addition to commitment, participants must live in the Madison area and work for a member of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. Applications for the program are available on the Chamber's website and must be turned in by 4:30 p.m. on July 12. Tuition for the program is $300. Applicants will be selected and notified on or before Aug. 21.
If you're interested in expanding your skills and learning more about your community and have the support of your employer, check out the specifics of the program. Conversely, if you're a Chamber-member employer that is interested in growing your managers and/or providing leadership opportunities to potential managers, this is a relatively inexpensive opportunity for them to learn and network, but they need to be committed to the program as individuals, not just as employees.
Leadership is what shapes our future. Let's make sure our best people have the skills they need to make it successful.
-- Kim Benedict