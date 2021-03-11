Due to drought conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it may consider water conservation measure later this year on the Missouri River.
Only two years ago, the Corps was implementing flood control measures on the same river. It shows how dramatically different circumstances can be in short periods of time.
Let's be clear: managing Missouri river flows is a hard task, and extremely complicated. There are many different constituencies clamoring for different actions, precipitation can be unpredictable, and decisions made to favor one circumstance can negatively effect another.
The Missouri River is the longest river in America. It starts in western Montana, flows through the Dakotas, then along the borders of Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas before going through Missouri on its way to intersecting with the Mississippi River near St. Louis.
There are 15 dams on the Missouri, most of them very small ones in Montana. Three of the largest five, however, are in South Dakota and are managed by the Army Corps for many purposes, including flood control, navigation, hydroelectric generation, irrigation and environmental protection.
Among the more significant factors in Missouri River management is the amount of snowpack in the upper river basin. The quantity of water in the snow, combined with the speed at which it melts, sets the tone for the whole river.
But spring rains and summer temperatures also affect flows, which only emphasize the unpredictability.
The Corps indicates that the reservoirs are in very good shape from the standpoint of flood control and flow support for navigation. But if the dry conditions persist or worsen, water conservation measures may be needed.
While constituents aren't always pleased the way the Missouri River flows are managed, we recognized the volatile nature of what they need to deal with.
-- Jon M. Hunter