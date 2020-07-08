Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that the state is using a portion of Coronavirus Relief Fund money that came from the federal government to replenish the South Dakota Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund.
The move is an excellent use of coronavirus funds. The money was allocated to each of the states to help with unexpected costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. There is still widespread vagueness about what the funds can specifically be used for, but the main boundaries are that the expense has to be unbudgeted (unexpected) and occurred so far this year.
Gov. Noem has already indicated she will allocate some of the funds to local governments to help with their unexpected expenses. She is waiting for clarity on other uses.
The state unemployment trust fund is a well-designed program, in our opinion, especially given our long history of low unemployment. It charges a small fee to every South Dakota employer, then pays workers who lose their jobs for a fixed time based on their wage rate. Employers who have a history of laying off employees pay a higher fee.
During good times, the fund is considered full (by a formula) and employers don't need to pay in. When the fund is reduced during recessions, employers are charged again to rebuild the balance.
Replenishing the unemployment fund fits the requirements well, and the amount is only $45.6 million from a total federal allocation of $1.2 billion. Employers won't have to face additional fees as the economy recovers.
We're eagerly awaiting to see how the state spends the rest of the coronavirus funds. So far, the decisions are off to a good start.
-- Jon M. Hunter