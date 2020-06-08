Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Much cooler. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.