City of Madison crews will be cutting down trees in the boulevards along city streets this summer. We usually don't like to see trees taken down, but in this case, it's the right thing to do.
The reason is the emerald ash borer, which has arrived in South Dakota. Adults borers (which are beetles) nibble on ash tree leaves, causing little damage, but the larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree's ability to transport water and nutrients, eventually killing the tree.
While no one can be certain about the spread of destruction or the speed (extremely cold winters slow the pace), the infestation appears inevitable. The city of Sioux Falls believes the beetle could destroy more than 80,000 trees in the city during the next decade.
There are many ash trees throughout the city of Madison and more throughout Lake County. Dead trees pose a safety hazard, as they could fall over during storms and cause damage to structures, vehicles and people. Those trees should be removed right away, while trees that have been infested and will die later should be the next priority.
City boulevards are a good place to start. They are near streets and parked cars, as well as passing traffic and pedestrians.
Most of us don't mind when we hear an occasional chainsaw taking down a tree, but taking down lots of them will be disconcerting. Even so, it's the right thing to do, and we should start planting the next generation of shade trees in the city.
-- Jon M. Hunter