Two weeks back, we wrote about the academic research success of South Dakota's public universities. Now, we follow up with a recommendation: use that research to improve health, business, justice and many other parts of our lives.
Academic research is conducted by both faculty and students, and the disciplined process helps those involved. But we often think of how quality research sometimes ends up collecting dust on a shelf rather than being used in real life.
Some research is presented at conferences, but those listening are often other academics. We need to improve the distribution and use of research outside the universities.
Dakota State University has launched a repository called Beadle Scholar, which contains research and publications (nearly 1,000) produced by DSU faculty, staff and students. It's an interesting place to browse, at https://scholar.dsu.edu.
Research from other state universities is becoming more available as well. Certainly, the agriculture research conducted at South Dakota State University would be particularly useful to ag producers in our area. We've seen interesting engineering research projects from South Dakota Mines, and health research at the University of South Dakota.
Misinformation spread across the internet only reinforces our push to rely on professional, peer-reviewed research. Those of us looking for accurate information need to work a little harder to find quality knowledge, rather than simply relying on social media sites or clicking on the top link on Google. We somehow think national vaccination would be farther along if we could skip the conspiracy theories (or politicalization) of vaccination.
We recommend a look at the Beadle Scholar site to whet our appetites about academic research, then start digging in to find topics that matter in our lives.
-- Jon M. Hunter