The Lake County Sheriff's Office is making adjustments, like all of us, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff Tim Walburg told the Daily Leader that many parts of his operation have slowed: calls for service have gone down, court appearances are being postponed and the number of prisoners in the jail has declined.
Unlike some parts of the country, however, the Lake County Jail is not releasing prisoners early. The decline in prisoner count is due primarily to the issuance of more personal recognizance bonds by the courts.
The lower count allows more distancing between prisoners. Inmates who have been in jail since before the pandemic are kept away from new inmates.
Day-to-day traffic to the sheriff's office has dropped by 90-95%, Walburg said. The office is still providing fingerprinting services, requested mostly by medical students who are required to have fingerprints taken to apply for health care jobs.
Attorneys are proceeding with fewer actions, therefore requiring fewer civil process actions by the Sheriff's Office. No jury trials are scheduled in Lake County until June.
Calls for service typically increase in the springtime, and the Sheriff's Office is handling them with due speed. Walburg said, "Our county is fortunate that people are listening to the governor and distancing themselves appropriately, while still calling in suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods."
Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lake County, and one of the cases has recovered. For their own protection, first responders know where the cases are, so they can take extra precautions.
Law enforcement has to adapt to these extraordinary times, and we're glad the Lake County Sheriff's Office is doing so.
-- Jon M. Hunter