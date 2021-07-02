We're heading into the 4th of July weekend, a celebration of the freedoms that generations of Americans have fought for and are privileged to enjoy. And as we celebrate the red, white and blue, it's also a great time to think about the sacrifices made by members of our military.
While we understand the celebrational spirit of the holiday, it's a good time to consider cutting back a little on the fireworks and making a donation to the Veterans Honor Park. The fireworks are gone in, well, a flash, but the Honor Park is a lasting memorial to those who have served. The Honor Park in Madison, which is under construction along S. Washington Ave. across from Lewis Drug, will be a memorial to honor past, present and future veterans who served any branch, anytime, anywhere. The project is a joint effort between the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 and the McKibbin-Mosher American Legion Post 25; both organizations are headquartered in Madison.
There are several ways to participate in the fund-raising. Donors giving $500-plus will have their names permanently etched on the polished granite donor wall on the east/southeast side of the Sunrise Wall. Benches may be purchased to honor an individual veteran or family, and there's the option of donating online through a Go Fund Me account set up specifically for this purpose: https://gofundme.com/f/veterans-honor-park. You can also mail your donation to Veterans Honor Park, VFW Post 2638, 510 S. Washington Ave., Madison, S.D., 57042.
For more information on the Honor Park or on donating, call the Veterans Honor Park Committee at 605-256-6771 or 402-332-7423. Donations, big and small, will make this happen, and remembering those responsible for our freedom is just as important as celebrating it.
-- Kim Benedict