We're glad to see South Dakota's public universities and special schools have announced a return to more normal operations in the fall.
The announcement is a sign of optimism that we can all start getting back to having person-to-person conversations, hold classes in a classroom, attend sporting events and concerts and much more. With more than a year since COVID-19 first appeared in South Dakota, we want to put it behind us.
The announcement, made by the individual schools and the Board of Regents, states that South Dakota's vaccine distribution in higher education and K-12 settings, as well as statewide vaccination progress, will put schools in a good position this fall.
Of course, this is subject to change. We remember optimism from last March, when we had no idea what was ahead of us. But we think this week's announcement is based on reality and has a pretty good shot of staying on track.
Optimism for late August, however, doesn't necessarily mean we should let down our guard in late March. We still need to prevent the spread of the virus through good practices and continued vaccinations. Outbreaks are still possible.
The Centers for Disease Control have already stated that fully vaccinated people can mingle with other fully vaccinated people without any restrictions such as masks, location or social distancing. That should be an incentive for people to get the shots. The federal government is paying for 100% of vaccination costs.
We're excited about the possibility of more normal operations at schools, including Dakota State University, Madison Central and other local districts and private schools. We're eager to get to August.
-- Jon M. Hunter