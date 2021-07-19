The world awaits the XXXII Olympiad, postponed from a year ago due to COVID-19. Opening ceremonies in Tokyo, Japan, will be Friday and closing ceremonies are scheduled for Aug. 8.
To some people, the Olympics are the pinnacle of sport, a place where athletes from all over the world compete for gold, silver and bronze medals. And South Dakotans can be proud that some of our own citizens have represented the United States in competition, and some brought an Olympic medal back to our state.
There are interesting stories: Twins Duane and Dennis Koslowski, born in Watertown, both competed in Greco-Roman wrestling, with Dennis winning two medals. Marion-born James Baush was the decathlon gold medalist at the 1932 Summer Olympics and shared the field with Babe Didrikson, one of the best female athletes in history.
And Billy Mills, born at Pine Ridge, won the gold medal in the 10,000-meter run at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. His victory is considered one of the greatest Olympic upsets of all time because he was a virtual unknown going into the event. He is the only American to have ever won that race. He later formed the nonprofit Running Strong for American Indian Youth and is a prominent motivational speaker.
But as far as we can determine, there has only ever been one Olympic participant from Madison: Eugene Vidal.
Vidal's life was extraordinary. He was born in 1895 in Madison and attended the University of South Dakota, where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track and was captain of the football and basketball teams. He transferred to West Point in 1916, where he starred in football and was captain of the team.
Vidal participated as an athlete in the 1920 Olympic Games, held at Antwerp, Belgium. He had one first-place finish in competing in the decathlon, in heat eight of the 100-meter dash, and placed seventh overall in the event. In 1924 in Paris, Vidal was an assistant track coach in charge of the modern pentathlon and decathlon squads.
As if participating and coaching in the Olympics wasn't enough, Vidal taught aviation at West Point and was one of the first U.S. Army Air Corps pilots. He helped found three American airlines during the 1920s and '30s -- TWA, Eastern Airlines and Northeast Airlines. He also helped form the New York, Philadelphia and Washington Airway Corporation, an airline that offered hourly round-trip service between the cities, in 1930.
He was director of the Bureau of Air Commerce (the forerunner of the Federal Aviation Administration) in Washington, D.C. His son Gore Vidal became an internationally-known author.
The Lake County Museum (formerly the Smith-Zimmerman Museum) in Madison has Eugene Vidal artifacts, which are currently on display at Sundog Coffee on Egan Ave.
Perhaps there is a young person today on the playgrounds of Madison who will one day be an Olympic athlete.
-- Jon M. Hunter