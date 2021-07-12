Repairs to the Madison Aquatic Center should be complete by the end of this year. A broken ventilation system caused chemical fumes to damage the facility's electrical system and corroded other metal equipment. The damage was discovered earlier this year -- before the traditional summer swimming season -- and still has not opened.
This follows an entirely missed swimming season in 2020 due to COVID-19 transmission concerns. If the pool opens on time next spring, it will be 33 months since it was last used.
We believe the city and its departments should pull out all the stops next year for the Aquatic Center's opening to promote the facility and set record usage levels. After nearly three years, children and adults have gotten out of the habit of using the pool, but it is needed now more than ever. Here's why:
-- COVID-19 restrictions have reduced social contact, and experts say that developing children need to interact with others.
-- Other child development pros are encouraging activities that reduce screen time among smartphones, television or other devices.
-- The Aquatic Center should be a small-scale tourist attraction, drawing people from nearby towns and rural areas into the city.
-- The facility can be a way to get adults outside as well, either swimming themselves or taking children or grandchildren to the pool and enjoying beautiful Westside Park.
-- Rising obesity numbers would suggest more physical activity. Is there a better one than swimming and playing in a pool?
Potential ideas for pulling out all the stops could include a grand re-opening, drawings for prizes such as free admission, advertising throughout Lake County, special events that include Aquatic Center activities, concerts at the band shell that would draw adults while children swim, and many more.
We think the Madison Aquatic Center could be a bustling hub of activity next summer, which would be a great reward for residents who have been without an outdoor pool for so long.
-- Jon M. Hunter