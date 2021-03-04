Nearly 2,000 Lake county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a pace we believe bodes well for the health of local residents.
Most people are aware of the priority order of vaccinations, making sure front-line health care workers are first, oldest residents next and so on. South Dakota is currently vaccinating a large group that includes first-responders, senior citizens, teachers, those with multiple underlying health conditions and so on.
Remember also that vaccines are not approved for children, so only those 16 and over will be able to receive them.
More than 150,000 South Dakotans have received at least one dose, more than one-quarter of those age 16 and older.
Vaccination rates are varying by states, which have latitude to establish their own plans with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. South Dakota is generally recognized as being ahead of the rest of the nation in vaccinations.
Vaccinations aren't guarantees that a person will never get COVID-19, but it's pretty close. And once large groups start getting it, the odds of transmission start to fall pretty quickly.
There are still some holdouts, residents who either have or will refuse vaccinations. Some may not believe vaccines work, or that they'll cause side harmful effects. Others may just not believe it is necessary, or have believed other myths.
Health officials knew that going in, and never expected 100 percent vaccinations. But we believe the high rates so far, combined with continued prevention habits, will make our local near-term outlook appear bright.
-- Jon M. Hunter