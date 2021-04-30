COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our community, our nation and the world. Families have experienced the loss of loved ones, businesses have closed or experienced severe cutbacks and, as a nation, we've been shut-ins.
The vaccine rollout, however, has started to positively impact our ability to reopen facilities, restart events and bring a degree of normalcy back to America. While there are still risks and everyone should continue to wear masks and social distance, the vaccines have reduced the potential for additional mass outbreaks.
So, there's good news in Madison as Prairie Village has announced a regular season of events for this summer.
In addition to providing entertainment and recreation for area residents, the Prairie Village campus also attracts out-of-area visitors who pump dollars into the local economy. Visitors eat at our restaurants, shop in our stores and buy gas in town.
Events this summer include the Northern Bull Riding Tour, three concerts and, the highlight of the season, the 58th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree.
According to Faron Wahl, Prairie Village manager, he is excited about the upcoming season, but the priority is public safety, and events will be evaluated as they come -- a great way to move forward, but be vigilant in keeping everyone safe.
The first event of the season kicks off the first part of June, so if you see a number of visitors in town, welcome them to our community.
Just do it from a safe distance of 6 feet.
-- Kim Benedict