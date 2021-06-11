"`Future Farmers of America' was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught us that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting -- it's a science, it's a business and it's an art." -- FFA.org
While the FFA organization continues its original mission, it has expanded its focus through the years to reflect the growing diversity and opportunities in the industry of agriculture. Today's FFA members are tomorrow's biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs. The organization and its practical and leadership training remains as relevant today as it was in 1928.
Recently, the South Dakota FFA held its 2021 South Dakota FFA Convention in Brookings and awarded its highest degree -- the State FFA Degree. In order to qualify for the degree, students must rise as Star finalists, showing commitment to projects, hands-on experience and developing technical skills.
While Lake County didn't have any students achieve the State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Placement or Star in Agriscience awards, we did have two area students, Zachary Jacobson of Howard and Kaylor Geraets of Chester, achieve District Star Greenhands status. This award recognizes sophomores for an outstanding start to their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project, which must rank at the top in their FFA district.
Congratulations to these students on their hard work and commitment to the agricultural sciences. And kudos to the parents, teachers and sponsors who work with them to insure future success.
Feeding the world takes a dedicated ag community, and a great many South Dakotans play a critical part on that global stage.
-- Kim Benedict