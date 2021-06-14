A federal loan forgiveness program has been temporarily halted to consider the racial discrimination implications. But this story may be a bit different than you're used to reading.
Background: The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 relief bill, established plans to forgive loans the federal government made to farmers. But not to all farmers, just those who don't have white skin. An estimated $4 billion in taxpayer dollars would go only to black, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Hispanic or Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander farmers. It looks as though Lake County farmers may be left out of this one.
A federal judge in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order last week suspending the program, in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers.
In many forms, this is the debate of today. To reduce or eliminate racial discrimination, should we treat everyone equally, regardless of race? Or should we treat better some people who may have been discriminated against before, or who look like people who have been discriminated against?
We understand and respect both sides of the issue, but we continue to come down on the side of treating everyone equally under the law. Yes, those harmed deserve compensation. In the case of farmers, there were settlements in late 1999 and early 2010 to rectify discrimination against black farmers by the United States Department of Agriculture. But we shouldn't go forward with programs that codify racism into policy, making skin color a determining factor for good or bad into the future. We should work hard to make sure all Americans are treated fairly and equally.
This issue is pending as the judge's restraining order is temporary. We'll continue to watch this to see how it affects our local farmers.
-- Jon M. Hunter