It's serious business when school districts talk consolidation.
The recent recommendation by school superintendents for Rutland and Oldham-Ramona school districts to explore the possibility of consolidating is ripe with questions and opportunity.
Both school boards voted unanimously to hold a joint meeting with community participation to explore the issue. And transparency, which was noted as a critical component of the process by both superintendents, will be key in talks going forward.
Also key will be the ability of community residents to consider what is best for the students and their futures. There are a lot of advantages to consolidation in terms of resources and hiring ability, and increased student population provides a more robust base for educational opportunities, organizations and sports teams. Instead of continuing to sink money into aging structures, a new building with infrastructure to support needed technology and student volume can be funded across a larger tax base.
There are also disadvantages in time and resources needed to transport students and in potentially larger class sizes. Administration and teachers would obviously be affected and changes would have to be made by staff from both schools.
These are just a few of the many conversations and topics that will need to be explored going forward, and there is no expectation or need for a speedy process.
Neither school is in imminent financial danger, but old buildings and potential state funding declines provide the impetus for superintendents and school boards to be in planning mode and look at the options that provide the best learning experience for future students.
Starting early, being transparent and inviting community feedback and input lays the foundation for a thorough process.
It's a good thing.
-- Kim Benedict, Publisher