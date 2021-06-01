Great cities are walking cities. That expression is often used for large metropolitan cities like New York, Boston or San Francisco. But the same holds true for small cities like Madison.
Most people agree that walking is among the best of exercises. It improves cardiovascular health, its pace can be varied, it's modestly easy on joints and it's affordable. Brisk walking improves brain health and thinking in aging people with memory impairments, according to a new study by the University of Texas. Walking with a friend can be engaging socially. And if enough people walk, it can reduce the space needed for parking, reduce traffic jams (although that isn't a problem in Madison) and reduce burning of fossil fuels.
Madison has made some excellent improvements in the city's infrastructure to encourage walking. A decades-long program to build sidewalks in residential areas has improved safety and extended the walking seasons. Curb cutouts at intersections allow people to enter the next sidewalk without climbing a curb, and raised dots help warn visually impaired of the street. The construction of the recreation trail allows for long walks from the city to Lake Madison.
More can be done. We just read a report by the Minnesota Department of Transportation which establishes a statewide plan over the next 20 years to encourage walking. It doesn't tell local government officials what to do in every situation, but it gives them the tools to improve accessibility, safety, attractiveness and enjoyment. The department received feedback from 2,700 respondents, three-quarters of whom say they "completely support" improvements for walking.
We ask our local leaders to keep making substantial improvements to the walkability of our area to improve overall quality of life.