Janeen Genzlinger

Janeen Kay Genzlinger, 68, formerly of Howard, died on March 27, 2021, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Genzlinger was born on April 6, 1952, at Madison. She was a circuit court reporter in Minnehaha County for about 35 years. She married Ronald Farrell on April 1, 1985; they divorced in 1999.
Survivors include 3 siblings, Winston Genzlinger, Greg Genzlinger and Mona Dickhaut. The Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard is in charge of arrangements.
