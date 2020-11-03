Daniel Zelmer, 90, of Salem passed away on November 1, 2020 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion.
A private family service will be held. Visitation will be held from noon - 7 pm on Thursday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. Family will not be present.
Daniel Zelmer was born on December 10, 1929 in Clayton, SD to Edward and Bertha (Wahl) Zelmer. He married Connie Holm in 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgewater. He served in the US Army from 1954-1957. Daniel farmed all of his life.
He also enjoyed hunting and also having coffee and playing cards in Canova. He was the Director of Farm Credit Services, served on the Farm Service Agency Committee and Sun Prairie township board and was a member of the Canova Legion.
Daniel is survived by: his wife, Connie of Salem; children Doug (Michelle) Zelmer of Salem, Tammy (Pat) Kuusela of Madison and Deb (Bill) Eichacker of Salem; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jessica (Wally), Walter and Chloe Byrne, Ryan (Kally), Emerson and Ty Zelmer, Jeremy Mager (Erica Ward), Olivia and Madison, Cam Howard (Dani Marquardt) and Ellie, Cody Kuusela, Derek (Heather) Gage and Madi Eichacker, Darrin (Lacey) Eichacker and Kari (Scott) Oswald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Lisa Howard, and siblings Erna, Minerva, Donna Lee and Harold.