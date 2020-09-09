Shirlie Sly Weagley, 95, died on Aug. 22, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. She and her late husband, Francis Sly, manager of the Madison Clinic, lived in Madison from 1954-72. After he died, she married Glenn Weagley.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 4. Memorials may be directed to Saint Michael and All Angels, 6630 Nall Ave, Mission, Kan., 66202. Condolences may be sent to Barbara Carnes (daughter), 9619 Reeder St., Overland Park, Kan., 66214.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirlie Weagley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.