Sally Kooiker, age 86, of Madison, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Brookings while under hospice care.
Funeral service will be 3 PM Monday, March 29 at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Father Anthony Urban officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Sally Therese Hamilton was born on September 21, 1934 at Nunda, SD to Earl and Vivian (Fullmer) Hamilton. Sally grew up on a farm near Nunda, SD with her brother Gerald and sisters Ila, Judy and Katherine. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1951 as the class salutatorian. In 1954 she married Kenneth Simons. To this union were born two children, Tony Simons and Victoria Simons Larson. In 1982 she married Dean Kooiker at Watertown, SD. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage.
Sally taught in a one room schoolhouse near Sinai, SD. After the birth of her children, Sally worked for Norwest Bank and the City of Madison as the Deputy City Finance Officer. Sally deeply loved her family and friends as well as quilting, crocheting, and sewing. She made baby blankets and caps for babies at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. She also made prayer shawls and potholders to give away.
Sally is survived by two children, Tony Simons (Carol) of Brooklyn Park, MN and Victoria Larson of Brookings, SD; stepdaughter, Amy Vickmarck (Chris) of Madison, SD; grandchildren Nick Simons, Stephanie Simons Schauman (Karl), Brandon Ness (Amber), Cody Ness (Kelsey), Kenneth Larson (Kim), Sean Larson, Brett Olinger, Casey Meehan (Shauna), Mercedes VanDeWiele (Chris), Lexis Nettik (Jason), and Calli Bordeaux; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Asher, Connor and Easton; as well as her sister, Katherine Pickard (Vincent) and sister-in-law-Sharon Hamilton (Gerald).
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ila Clancy, Judy Spence and Gerald Hamilton; stepdaughter, Brenda Bordeaux; and husband, Dean Kooiker.