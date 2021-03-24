Eileen Clark

Eileen Lorraine Clark, 84, of Madison, died on March 15, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., March 27, at Lake Madison Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Face masks will be required to attend. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Eileen Klockeman was born on April 10, 1936. She married Walter Clark on June 6, 1959; he died in 2016.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Luella (Michael) Calkins, Jody (Angela) Clark, Penny (Dennis) LaReau and Anita (Todd) Clark; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.

To send flowers to the family of Eileen Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Visitation
Saturday, March 27, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lake Madison Lutheran Church
45828 228th Street
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 27
Funeral service
Saturday, March 27, 2021
2:00PM-2:45PM
Lake Madison Lutheran Church
45828 228th Street
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins.