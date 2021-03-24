Eileen Clark

Eileen Lorraine Clark, 84, of Madison, died on March 15, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., March 27, at Lake Madison Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Face masks will be required to attend. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Eileen Klockeman was born on April 10, 1936. She married Walter Clark on June 6, 1959; he died in 2016.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Luella (Michael) Calkins, Jody (Angela) Clark, Penny (Dennis) LaReau and Anita (Todd) Clark; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.