John Weidler

John Francis Weidler, 89, of Howard, died on May 13, 2021, at Madison Regional Health System.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tues., May 18, at St. Agatha Catholic Church, Howard. Visitation is Monday from 5-7 p.m., with a scripture service at 7 p.m., at the church.
Weidler was born on Oct. 12, 1931, to Elmer and Lena (Mueller) Weidler. He married Evelyn Herbst on June 27, 1959. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; 2 sons, Donald (Betty) and Dennis (Kathy); 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
