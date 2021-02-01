Pearlene Grogan

Pearlene Maxine Grogan, 87, of Centerville, died on Jan. 30, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service will be Wed., Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.
Pearlene Reinhardt was born on Sept. 19, 1933, to John and Ada (Johnson) Reinhardt. She married Cornelius M. Grogan on June 16, 1951.
Survivors include 2 sons, Gary and Ricky Grogan; 3 daughters, Roxanne (Jeff) Leighton, Dawn Grogan and Patty DeRaad; 13 grandchildren; and 1 sister, Lorraine Schweitzer.
