Texanna Stubben-Papworth

On February 28, 2021, Our Lord and Saviour brought Texanna Joe Stewart-Bruhn-Stubben-Papworth to her Heavenly home. Texanna loved to sing and is certainly singing in the angelic choir. Texanna's eldest granddaughter shared of her passing: The larger-than-life God-fearing woman who traveled the world in all the wanderlust glory possible, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side.
Texanna is preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather, sister, first and second husband.
Texanna will always be cherished and loved by her surviving family: Son Charles (Chuck) Gerhard Stubben II - LeeAnn Stubben (FL); Daughters Noma Lee (Stubben) Byerley - Griff Byerley (AZ), Grandchildren Griffin Byerley II and Ashlee Joe Byerley; Linda Joyce (Stubben) Johansen - Neal Johansen (TX), Grandchildren Krystin Leah (Johansen) Weishiemer and Robert William Johansen; Jacqueline (Papworth) Willis - Dell Wills (CA), Grandchildren Scott Willis and Sara Willis
Texanna loved her children, grandchildren, and all she met, she lived her life by John 15:13 "Love one another: as I have loved you."
Until we met again in Heaven Psalms 118:24 "This is the day the Lord hath made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Service will be held Tuesday March 23rd at 11:00 am with Memorial Gallery prior to service 10:00 to 11:00 at Our Saviour Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3163 Maricopa Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Due to COVID protocol we must keep the limit of attendance; please notify us by text, email, phone or messenger if you will be coming.
Live Stream - this page will state "Page not Found " until the service is about to begin. https://havasulutherans.org/texanna-papworth-funeral
Please visit www.Lietz-Frazefuneralhome.com for a beautiful description of Texanna's life.
Final laying of rest will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Wentworth, South Dakota this summer.
Donations may made in her name to: Hospice of Havasu, Lake Havasu City; Our Saviour Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu City; or Trinity Lutheran Church, Brawley, CA