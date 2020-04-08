Pamela Wingert, age 64, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Avera Dells Area Hospital.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, there will be no services at this time. A gathering for all friends and family will be announced at a later date. Weiland Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pamela Jean Wuertz was born August 21, 1955 in Madison, SD to Clifford and Jean (Hatch) Wuertz. She graduated from Madison High School and continued her education at Southeast Tech, graduating with a degree in Secretary Administration. Pamela was married to Chris Wingert on September 4, 2001.
She started her first job as a secretary for the Entomology Dept. at SDSU. For several years, she worked as a receptionist at Lakeview Tower in Madison. She also worked as a bartender at the Sportman's Bar in Madison, was manager at The Shipwreck Bar & Grill in Chester, a night attendant at the AmericInn in Madison and most recently she worked at Falcon Plastics.
She is survived by her children, Bill Kampen and Nikki (Tom) Lindholm, both of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Cheyenne Lindholm, Catherine Kampen, Parker Lindholm and Ben Lindholm; 3 sisters, Jeri (Curtis) Floyd of Wentworth, SD, Teresa Swier and Lisa Siefer, both of Madison, SD; and a brother, Mark Moen of Emmetsburg, IA.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Chris Wingert.
