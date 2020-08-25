Francis Schnell

Francis Emmanuel Schnell, 92, of Ramona, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Visitation is Thurs., Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Sept. 11, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Ramona. Face masks will be required.
Schnell was born on Sept. 3, 1927. He married Margaret Knippling on Jan. 9, 1954.
Survivors include 9 children, Eileen, Raymond, Leo, Tim, Mike, Mary, Patty, Sharon and Denis.
