Lloyd Schultz, age 93, died on July 8, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday July 11th, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and rosary at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Colman, SD. Online registry at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Lloyd was born February 9, 1928, to George Edward and Angeline Margaret (Majeres) Schultz in Dell Rapids, SD. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, he started farming with his father until serving in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1951-1952. He then resumed farming near Dell Rapids.
Lloyd married Mary Ann Weber on October 21, 1954, at Bridgewater, SD. They moved to their farm north of Colman in 1964, and then retired to Madison in 1996. Lloyd resided at Bethel Senior Living, Assisted Living, and Nursing Home in Madison from 2014-2021.
Lloyd enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything, second only to the love for his bride Mary Ann. His favorite pasttimes during retirement were fishing with his buddies, woodworking, painting nature, and crop checking with sons Mark and Paul. One Christmas he built "antique" drop-leaf tables for each of his six adult children. Lloyd was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, 4th degree Knights of Columbus and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Lloyd is survived by his three sons, Paul (Marilyn) Schultz, Mark (Cathy) Schultz, and Joe (Sue) Schultz; his three daughters, Mary (Randy) Haberer, Cathy (Chris) Larsen, and Christi (Ben) Corbid; his thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, parents, son Michael, grandson Nolan and his brothers Leon, Harold, John and Ray.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School or the Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation.