Darlene Phelps

Darlene Jean (Smith) Phelps, age 87, of Colman, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Bethany Home in Brandon.
A private family funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation open to the public will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, prior to the service.
Darlene was born the first of five children to David and Alide (Carsrud) Smith on August 9, 1933, in Colman. She graduated from Rutland High School and and went on to college in Madison where she earned a teaching degree. While in college, she met Dale Phelps and the couple were married on July 12, 1952, in Pipestone, MN. They then moved to Texas for a few years while Dale was in the Air Force. Upon returning to Colman, she taught in country schools before taking employment at Sioux Valley Electric where she worked for 30 years before retiring.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Wayne) Reynolds of Madison, and Pam (Bob) Shaffner of Brandon; four granddaughters, Amanda (Adam) Bender of Lead, Sara Shaffner of Sioux Falls, Laurie (Cody) Bunker of Arlington, and Cassie Shaffner of Sioux Falls; one grandson, Josh Shaffner of Brandon; one brother, Jim Smith of Colman; two sisters, Betty DeBoer of Brandon, and Wilma Shaffer of Chamberlain; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Chase of Sioux Falls, and Joan Phelps of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Darrell (Linda) Phelps of Sioux Falls; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale; one daughter, Susan Hodges; one brother, Bill Smith; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
