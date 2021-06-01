Robert Wayne Rumrill, 84, died on April 24, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rumrill was born on Feb. 9, 1937, at Madison to Harvey and Mildred (Larrington) Rumrill. He married Jane Johnson on July 29, 1961, and taught and coached for six decades.
Survivors include four children, Renee Rumrill, DVM of Montrose, Colo., Paul Rumrill of LaSalle, Colo., Joel (Karen) Rumrill of Salem, Ore., and Andrea (John) Walter of Polk City, Iowa.
His wife died in Jan. 2018.
A memorial service will be held in Gilcrest, Colo., on June 4. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery at Madison on June 6 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at St. Peter on the Prairie.