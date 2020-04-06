Craig E. Erickson, 77, of Madison, died on April 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 17, 1943, at Pipestone, Minn., to Elmer and Josie Erickson. He grew up on a farm in Flandreau.
Survivors include three sons, Bret (Christina), Leif and Obie, all of Madison; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul of Oregon.
In lieu of a funeral, family will hold a balloon sendoff on Easter Sunday.
Condolences may be sent to Bret Erickson, 121 N. Washington, Apt. 3, Madison, S.D., 57042; or Leif and Obie Erickson, 409 N. Harth, Apt. 3, Madison, S.D., 57042.
