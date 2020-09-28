Arlie Farrell, age 72, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service was held Monday, September 28th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Father DeWayne Kayser officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Highmore, SD. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Memorials can be directed to the South Dakota Catholic Daughters of America at www.cdasouthdakota.com.
Arlie Marie Farrell was born July 20, 1948 in Belle Fourche, SD, the 4th of 11 children born to Arleigh and Dorothy (Lei) Farrell. She attended school in Igloo, SD until her senior year when her family moved, and she graduated from Highmore High School. From there she attended school in Brookings at SDSU where she earned a bachelor's degree. She began her career as a dietician after an internship in Seattle, WA. She worked at the hospital in Mobridge, then Yankton and then she worked at the SD Developmental Center in Redfield until her retirement in 2013.
Arlie enjoyed time with family as well as bowling, reading, sewing, baking, and quilting. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the American Dietetic Association. Arlie also did diabetic counseling at several nursing homes and correctional facilities. She was a regular contributing writer for several dietetic and diabetic magazines.
After retiring, Arlie moved to Madison to Bethel Apartments to be closer to family members. As her dementia progressed, she moved into Heritage Assisted Living in Madison and then to Trail Ridge Memory Care in Sioux Falls.
Arlie was preceded in death by her parents, Arleigh and Dorothy; sister Etta Pascoe; brother-in-law Alfred Pascoe; and three infant nieces, Wendy Louise Ford, Tara Jo Farrell and Harper Rue Anderson.
She is survived by her sisters, Aloma (Rick) Cole of Sundance, WY, Rita (Bob) Sharp of Madison and Linda (Steve) Ford of Madison; brothers, Jerry (Janice) of Madison, Charles (Liping) of Sacramento, CA, Tom (Carolyn) of Clearfield, UT, Tony (Nancy) of Aberdeen, Chris of Bristol, SD and John (Robin) of Chambers, NE; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.