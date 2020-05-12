Elvira Eaker

Elvira Mildred Eaker, 83, of Madison, died on May 8, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Home.
A service will be postponed until allowed by pandemic reopening plans.
Elvira Rioux was born on May 17, 1936. She married John Eaker on July 1, 1960. They moved to Madison in 2003.
Survivors include 1 daughter, Nita Jost; 1 son, Jerald; 5 grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Dwight and Kerry and Kent. She was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Keith, Jack, Don, Virgil and Richard.
